Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Decreases Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 1.2% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.09% of Equinix worth $42,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,233,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinix by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 824,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,993,000 after purchasing an additional 64,331 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 497,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total value of $864,151.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.92, for a total transaction of $1,077,423.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,280 shares of company stock worth $17,559,127. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.26.

Shares of EQIX opened at $621.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $613.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.24. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $436.30 and a 52 week high of $657.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

