Credit Suisse AG Acquires 57,151 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,151 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Pentair worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pentair by 25.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $35.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. Pentair PLC has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

