Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 723.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,900 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.11% of Continental Building Products worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,908,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Continental Building Products stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.56. Continental Building Products Inc has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $37.08.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $364,027.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,946.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

