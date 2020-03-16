Credit Suisse AG Buys 372,506 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 672.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,506 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.48% of Acadia Healthcare worth $14,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.73 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.