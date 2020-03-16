Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,643 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Fair Isaac worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,424,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $8,093,177.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,903,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,789 shares of company stock valued at $45,579,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $303.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.68 and a 200 day moving average of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $255.70 and a one year high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.