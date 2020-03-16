Credit Suisse AG Has $14.25 Million Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.37% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SIX opened at $16.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

SIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos bought 16,075 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 300,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,492,378 shares of company stock worth $41,240,738. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

