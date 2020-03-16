Credit Suisse AG Has $15.10 Million Stock Position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 1,185.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307,855 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.64% of FGL worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FG. State Street Corp raised its position in FGL by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,047,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after buying an additional 1,061,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FGL by 9,490.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,464 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in FGL by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 460,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 230,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in FGL by 108.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FGL by 233.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 138,394 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. FGL Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.00 million. FGL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 23.99%. On average, research analysts predict that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

FG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

