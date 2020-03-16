Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,183 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of XPO Logistics worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 415.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 179,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $61.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.37. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Benchmark started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

