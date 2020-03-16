Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 162.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.34% of Axon Enterprise worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAXN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,552 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 836,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 14.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 766,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 99,323 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $140,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,705.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $731,924.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,103.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,542 shares of company stock valued at $11,657,933 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAXN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $62.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6,243.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 0.85. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

