Credit Suisse Group Lowers Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,125 ($41.11) to GBX 3,065 ($40.32) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,914.09 ($38.33).

ABF stock opened at GBX 1,611.50 ($21.20) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,495.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,433.52. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 2,044 ($26.89) and a one year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91).

In other news, insider Graham Allan bought 2,000 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, with a total value of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

