Credits Achieves Market Cap of $4.80 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, WazirX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $155,486.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Mercatox, Tidex, CoinBene, COSS, WazirX, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

