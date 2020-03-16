CROAT (CROAT) Trading Down 48.5% Over Last 7 Days

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. CROAT has a total market cap of $31,183.92 and $140.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, CROAT has traded down 48.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 76,610,466 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.