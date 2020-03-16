Crown Hits Market Cap of $790,677.58 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Braziliex. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 41.3% against the dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $790,677.58 and approximately $4,107.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,590.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.03355475 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00786401 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00027555 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000532 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,264,290 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

