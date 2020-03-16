CRYPTO20 (C20) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,309.00

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $13.74 million and approximately $1,309.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00006706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $13.77 and $7.50. In the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00055673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00068071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.42 or 0.04095091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00039215 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013210 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 is a coin. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,246,093 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $10.39, $7.50, $32.15, $24.68, $13.77, $20.33, $18.94, $5.60, $33.94 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

