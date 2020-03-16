CryptoAds Marketplace 1-Day Volume Tops $60,671.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $61,435.21 and approximately $60,671.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.02235270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00191746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00036360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00037053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00107917 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

