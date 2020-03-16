Cryptoindex.com 100 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $50,795.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $22.03 million and approximately $50,795.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00007641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00058768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00043921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.25 or 0.04226767 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00067757 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00022042 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00016033 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

CIX100 is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

