CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Moerus Capital Management LLC

Moerus Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the quarter. CSW Industrials comprises 1.1% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of CSW Industrials worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSWI stock traded down $4.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 114,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,869. The firm has a market cap of $941.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.14. CSW Industrials Inc has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $81.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Storch Debra Von bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.82 per share, for a total transaction of $63,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $195,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,696 shares of company stock worth $490,217 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

