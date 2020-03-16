CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.18% of CSW Industrials worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 338,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,084,000 after acquiring an additional 59,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 192,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after buying an additional 100,075 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 143,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

CSW Industrials stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.06. 4,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,075. CSW Industrials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Storch Debra Von acquired 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.82 per share, for a total transaction of $63,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,291.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $195,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

