D1 Capital Partners L.P. Has $274.13 Million Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850,000 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for 4.0% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned about 1.43% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $274,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Honeycomb Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 873.1% during the 4th quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 6,328,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,153 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,496,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,276,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,423,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,191 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,568.2% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,446,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.98. 44,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BOCOM International lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

