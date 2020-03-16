D1 Capital Partners L.P. Has $50.90 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,225,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $50,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded down $11.60 on Monday, hitting $182.40. 5,378,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,095,006. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

