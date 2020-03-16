Dai (DAI) One Day Volume Tops $3.39 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, Gatecoin, OasisDEX and YoBit. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.93 or 0.02229302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00190111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00034843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00106667 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, AirSwap, Radar Relay, OasisDEX, YoBit, Gate.io, DDEX, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bibox, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

