Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €33.00 ($38.37) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.95% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.35 ($55.06).

Daimler stock opened at €22.93 ($26.66) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Daimler has a 1 year low of €27.82 ($32.34) and a 1 year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.40.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

