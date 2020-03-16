DAO.Casino (BET) Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Million

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 30.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $119,363.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 57.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001794 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,566.99 or 0.91094777 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00015409 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

