DAOstack (GEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 25.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 63.8% lower against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $3,569.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.02208152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00189565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00034522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00035387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00107360 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

