DATA (DTA) Trading Down 49.7% Over Last 7 Days

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $98,515.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, DDEX and UEX. During the last seven days, DATA has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.02235270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00191746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00036360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00037053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00107917 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DDEX, Bibox, Kucoin, Huobi, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.