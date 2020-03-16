DaTa eXchange Price Tops $0.0194 on Top Exchanges (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00056049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.52 or 0.04164152 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00068197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00039153 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018865 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013264 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

