Datawallet Reaches Market Capitalization of $213,520.84 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Datawallet has a total market cap of $213,520.84 and approximately $52,625.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Exmo and Bibox. During the last week, Datawallet has traded down 46.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.93 or 0.02229302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00190111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00034843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00106667 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

