Datum Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin and COSS. Datum has a market capitalization of $416,135.99 and $8,474.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datum has traded down 52% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00021813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.02236326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00190361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000723 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00034672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035594 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Datum

Datum was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, COSS, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

