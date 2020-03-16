DATx Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. DATx has a market cap of $208,180.10 and approximately $630,126.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DATx has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DATx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, HADAX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.55 or 0.02211403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00187725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00034223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00036052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00106078 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx’s launch date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Rfinex, HitBTC, FCoin and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

