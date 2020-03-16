DAV Coin (DAV) Market Cap Reaches $47,717.54

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $47,717.54 and approximately $114,040.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $51.55 and $5.60. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 56.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00669517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00017735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00033691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00120127 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00011874 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $20.33, $33.94, $7.50, $24.43, $50.98, $24.68, $13.77, $10.39, $51.55, $5.60 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

