Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Lowered to $173.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $210.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.66% from the company’s previous close.

DECK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.27.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $18.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,245. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.85. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $121.14 and a one year high of $203.19. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,989,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,944,000 after purchasing an additional 419,145 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $96,977,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,440,000 after purchasing an additional 106,597 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.