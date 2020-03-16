Deer Park Road Management Comp Buys 266,785 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 266,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,323,697.35. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.71. 210,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,392. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $120.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.18% and a negative net margin of 47.84%. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

