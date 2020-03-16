Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Delek US stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 118,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. Delek US has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $649.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 451,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,103,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,069,000 after purchasing an additional 417,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,940 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,762,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 198,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,413,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,401,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

