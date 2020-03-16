Delphy (DPY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $450.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Delphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. Delphy has a total market cap of $498,200.48 and $450.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Delphy has traded down 43.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00021813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.02236326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00190361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000723 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00034672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035594 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy launched on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

