Denarius Hits Market Cap of $543,992.01 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Denarius has a market cap of $543,992.01 and approximately $231.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00001469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,289,610 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

