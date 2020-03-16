Dent Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $375,944.00 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $375,944.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Binance, WazirX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.02209410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00191226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00106949 BTC.

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,533,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Liquid, Allbit, BitForex, Cobinhood, CoinBene, FCoin, WazirX, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

