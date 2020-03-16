Desjardins Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.25. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$113.46.

TSE CM opened at C$84.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$70.03 and a one year high of C$115.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$105.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$108.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham bought 2,297 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$87.00 per share, with a total value of C$199,839.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,839. Also, Director Victor George Dodig bought 28,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$71.22 per share, with a total value of C$1,994,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,981 shares in the company, valued at C$4,699,166.82. In the last three months, insiders purchased 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,742.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

