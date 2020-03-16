Desjardins Comments on Titanium Transportation Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc (CVE:TTR) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Shares of CVE TTR opened at C$1.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 million and a P/E ratio of 17.89. Titanium Transportation Group has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.58.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

