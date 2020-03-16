Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,750,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 62,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their target price on Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 798.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.48. 12,520,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593,583. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

