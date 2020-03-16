Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Devon Energy from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

DVN traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,087,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,013. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.57. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

