DEX (DEX) Trading Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. One DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. DEX has a market cap of $859,620.72 and $268,852.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.93 or 0.02229302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00190111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00034843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00106667 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

