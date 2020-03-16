Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Diageo comprises approximately 3.5% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Diageo by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

NYSE DEO traded down $13.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.11. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $176.22.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

