Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $124.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,631,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $114.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

