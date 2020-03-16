Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DKS. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,956. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,513 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 25,548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 701.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,284 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 112,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

