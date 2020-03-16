Digital Gold (GOLD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.52 Million

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for $48.33 or 0.00951458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $558,127.66 and approximately $13.52 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.27 or 0.02229942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00190216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106817 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 17,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,548 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

