Digital Insurance Token Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 52.2% lower against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $278,797.85 and $627.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00686078 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001608 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000752 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

