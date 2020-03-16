DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 202.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376,547 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH comprises approximately 1.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 3.13% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $782,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,001,000 after acquiring an additional 78,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,501 shares in the last quarter.

DLR traded down $9.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.59. 120,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $143.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 64.96%.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,260.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,415 shares of company stock worth $2,900,786 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

