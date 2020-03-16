DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0077 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 60.6% lower against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $48,809.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00856584 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00043411 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,360,232 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

