Dimecoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $164.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $639,891.42 and $164.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Novaexchange, YoBit and Livecoin. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00018814 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003897 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004154 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000320 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

