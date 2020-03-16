Dinastycoin (DCY) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dinastycoin has a total market capitalization of $484,037.91 and $513.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

Dinastycoin (CRYPTO:DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,958,887,392 coins. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

